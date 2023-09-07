0 0

Former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda

The election, of parliament’s presiding officers is set for Friday 8th September 2023 at 10 am.

This will be followed by the swearing-in, of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the National Assembly.

According to the Constitution section 126, a person is qualified to be elected if he or she is or has been a member, or is qualified to be elected to the National Assembly.

Zimbabwe has never had a woman as Speaker – Veritas is hopeful that the new members of Parliament show their commitment to gender equality.

The election and swearing-in of the President and Deputy President for the Senate will also be on Friday 8th September, but in the afternoon at 2.30.

For the Senate [section 122 of the Constitution] a person is qualified to be elected if he or she is or has been a Senator, or is qualified to be a Senator.

Apparently, Members of Parliament are set to be sworn in today.

Despite Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa rejecting to accept the just ended elections’ results, his MPs are set to take oath of office today.

Zwnews

Zwnews