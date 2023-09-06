0 0

The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the council chambers was presided over by BCC Town Clerk Christopher Dube who was being assisted by council chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou.

The new councillors were sworn in, in terms of Section 47(3) of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15, which stipulates that before undertaking any duty, a councillor shall take and subscribe before the town clerk of the council such oath of loyalty and office as may be prescribed.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony the Town Clerk said the first council meeting would be held on Monday where the new councillors are expected to elect a mayor and deputy mayor.

Full list of Bulawayo’s new Councillors

Ward 1 Shepherd Sithole

Ward 2 Adrian Moyo

Ward 3 Mxolisi Mahlangu

Ward 4 David Coltart

Ward 5 Octavius Dumisani Nkomo

Ward 6 Nkosinathi Mpofu Hove

Ward 7 Thandiwe Moyo

Ward 8 Edwin Ndlovu

Ward 9 Donaldson Mabuto

Ward 10 Khalazani Ndlovu

Ward 11 Susan Sithole

Ward 12 Muziwakibo Masuku

Ward 13 Lovewell Mwinde

Ward 14 Dumisani Netha

Ward 15 Ashton Mhlanga

Ward 16 Greater Gumede

Ward 17 Sikhululekile Moyo

Ward 18 Felix Takunda Madzana

Ward 19 Lazarus Mphandwe

Ward 20 Simbarashe Dube

Ward 21 Tinevimbo Maposa

Ward 22 Bruce Mmeli Moyo

Ward 23 Ntombizodwa Khumalo

Ward 24 Anold Batirai Dube

Ward 25 Aleck Ndlovu

Ward 26 Mpumelelo Moyo

Ward 27 Lizzy Sibanda

Ward 28 Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu

Ward 29 Rowen Sekete

Those who were elected using the Proportional Representation (PR) system:

Sarah Cronje

Melisa Mabeza

Metelia Matunha

Tabeth Mhizha

Lezzina Mohamed

Perseverance Nyathi

Dorcas Sibanda

Nokuthula Sibanda

Zibusiso Tshongwe

state media