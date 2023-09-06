The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the council chambers was presided over by BCC Town Clerk Christopher Dube who was being assisted by council chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou.
The new councillors were sworn in, in terms of Section 47(3) of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15, which stipulates that before undertaking any duty, a councillor shall take and subscribe before the town clerk of the council such oath of loyalty and office as may be prescribed.
Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony the Town Clerk said the first council meeting would be held on Monday where the new councillors are expected to elect a mayor and deputy mayor.
Full list of Bulawayo’s new Councillors
Ward 1 Shepherd Sithole
Ward 2 Adrian Moyo
Ward 3 Mxolisi Mahlangu
Ward 4 David Coltart
Ward 5 Octavius Dumisani Nkomo
Ward 6 Nkosinathi Mpofu Hove
Ward 7 Thandiwe Moyo
Ward 8 Edwin Ndlovu
Ward 9 Donaldson Mabuto
Ward 10 Khalazani Ndlovu
Ward 11 Susan Sithole
Ward 12 Muziwakibo Masuku
Ward 13 Lovewell Mwinde
Ward 14 Dumisani Netha
Ward 15 Ashton Mhlanga
Ward 16 Greater Gumede
Ward 17 Sikhululekile Moyo
Ward 18 Felix Takunda Madzana
Ward 19 Lazarus Mphandwe
Ward 20 Simbarashe Dube
Ward 21 Tinevimbo Maposa
Ward 22 Bruce Mmeli Moyo
Ward 23 Ntombizodwa Khumalo
Ward 24 Anold Batirai Dube
Ward 25 Aleck Ndlovu
Ward 26 Mpumelelo Moyo
Ward 27 Lizzy Sibanda
Ward 28 Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu
Ward 29 Rowen Sekete
Those who were elected using the Proportional Representation (PR) system:
Sarah Cronje
Melisa Mabeza
Metelia Matunha
Tabeth Mhizha
Lezzina Mohamed
Perseverance Nyathi
Dorcas Sibanda
Nokuthula Sibanda
Zibusiso Tshongwe
