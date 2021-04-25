Today, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Malaria Day, which is being commemorated under the theme ‘Zero Malaria’ with a global goal of a 90% reduction in cases and deaths by the year 2030.

While, the country has achieved a 79% reduction in malaria cases between 2004 and 2020, the African continent still grieves a preventable 384,000 malaria deaths annually.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, who is also the Vice President of Zimbabwe, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has urged fellow citizens to use appropriate malaria prevention interventions.

-Zwnews