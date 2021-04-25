Photo: Chronicle

Seasoned journalist, who is also former Chronicle Sports Editor Innocent Kurwa has died

He was 63.

Kurwa died last night when his car collided with another vehicle, which encroached onto his side of the road along Leopold Takawira Avenue in Bulawayo, at around 23:00 hours.

The accident happened near Ascot Shopping Centre.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He told the Chronicle that they have opened a docket of culpable homicide charges against the driver of the offending car.

“Two cars, a Nissan Almera and Jaguar were involved in a head on collision along Leopold Takawira Avenue near Ascot Shopping Centre on Saturday at around 11.30 PM. The driver of the Nissan Almera died on spot after he was trapped in the wreckage while the other motorists sustained injuries and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH),” he said.

“The deceased is Innocent Kurwa (63) of Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo,” he said.

Ncube added that the driver of the offending vehicle is now facing culpable homicide charges.

“The driver of the Jaguar was speeding and failed to control his car resulting in him encroaching onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head on. He is being charged for culpable homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

Meanwhile, Kurwa’s wife Getrude died in 2017 when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a bus in Gweru.

Getrude who was taking her mother back to Kwekwe after a medical review at Gweru General Hospital, collided with a PCJ bus just after Regina Mundi High School along the Gweru-Harare highway.

-Zwnews