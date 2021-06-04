Zimbabwe today, joins the rest of the world commemorate International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is a United Nations observance held on June 4 every year. It was established on 19 August 1982.

The day’s purpose is to expand to “acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

This day affirms the UN’s commitment to protect the rights of children.

The UN says it is a sad reality that in situations where armed conflict breaks out, it is the most vulnerable members of societies, namely children, who are most affected by the consequences of war.

The six most common violations are recruitment and use of children in war, killing, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

On 19 August 1982, at its emergency special session on the question of Palestine, the General Assembly, “appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression”, decided to commemorate 4 June of each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

-Zwnews