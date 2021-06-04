The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) which has warned of a depressed power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power station, says restoration efforts are currently underway.

The power utility had also pointed out that the problem had further been compounded by the unavailability of normal energy import level due to the loss of interconnection to South Africa’s Eskom, which was also later restored.

ZESA says the recovery of service to optimum levels is being worked, however, the utility has urged users to utilise available power sparingly.

-Zwnews