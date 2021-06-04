Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court orders immediate release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison of 2 political prisoners Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere where they had been detained since 2016 after they were convicted and sentenced to serve 20 years for allegedly murdering a police officer.

Maengahama and Madzokere were represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) which has since confirmed the development.

The lawyers include Beatrice Mtetwa, Charles Kwaramba, Gift Mtisi and others.

MDC-Alliance national spokesperson, who is also a lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere says:

“Meet Last Maengahama & Tungamirai Madzorera.

“They’ve been in jail for 8 years on a baseless murder charge. Last was at church when the alleged crime happened. They led video evidence to prove their innocence. It was ignored.

“Today, they were acquitted by the Supreme Court.”

More details to follow…

-Zwnews