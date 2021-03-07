Zimbabwe today joins the rest of the world commemorate the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB) which was created by the United Nations International Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF) in 1991.

The day is celebrated worldwide on the first Sunday of March every year.

ICDB had been celebrated on the first Sunday in May to 2008, but the date was changed in 2009.

This holiday aims to promote broadcasters around the world to pay more attention to kids program. They should air quality programming about and for children and, most importantly, allow children to be a part of programming process.

According to AnyDayGuide, thousands of broadcasters around the world participate in this holiday and celebrate it. They look for the ways of celebration, that would be unique and special as the children themselves.

UNICEF and International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences established a special award (ICDB Award) in 1994.

The award is presented to the broadcasting company for a program reflecting the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting theme, which is annually changed. UNICEF also created its own award, that is presented to television and radio broadcasters.

In Zimbabwe, children from primary and high schools will have an opportunity to step in as producers, directors, engineers and DJs among other roles in the broadcasting field, at the ZBC studios for programmes which will be aired live on radio and TV to mark the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB).

“ICDB was set aside by UNICEF to celebrate children through broadcasting. Children will shadow professionals in the Broadcasting sector.

“Due to COVID-19, we will have a limited number of children participating. This year’s theme is Championing Children’s rights during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mirriam Jani, ZBC Executive Producer Children’s Programming.

-Zwnews