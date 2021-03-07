The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Shyleen Sirani (31) and Joseph Muketiwa (41) by Police Anti- Corruption Unit for Fraud involving a sale of residential stand using forged documents in Tynwald, Harare.

The two suspects and the other one who is still at large hatched a plan to defraud the victim (27) of cash amounting to USD 13000 and in pursuance of their plan made counterfeit deed of transfer for a certain homestead in Tynwald and a fake plastic identity card.

The ZRP has since appealed to other home seekers who were duped in the same manner to come forward and lodge their complaints at any nearest police station. Investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has noted with great concern an increase in the number of people being arrested for failure to wear face masks countrywide since the relaxation of strict lockdown measures by the Government.

At least, 2 1 186 people were arrested on 01/03/21, 1 965 on 02/03/21 and 2 122 on 03/03/21 on health measures violations. Members of the public have been advised to observe all health and safety protocols aimed at reducing the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

-Zwnews