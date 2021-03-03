About gold reportedly discovered in Congo (RCD) mountain

CONGO GOLD NEWS: A viral video has emerged online showing villagers in eastern Congo gathering and digging in what has been called The Mountain of Gold in Congo.

In the viral video circulating, the villagers could bee seen digging the mountain “containing the gold deposits” and taking the soil back to their homes in order to wash the dirt and extract gold.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with news of Congo Gold as seen in the posts below:

It must be noted that there is nothing in the mainstream Congo news pertaining to the gold find. Did they forget to report this rare discovery or there is a very good reason why they decided not to write about it.

VIDEO OF THE ALLEGED CONGO MOUNTAIN OF GOLD