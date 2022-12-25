near Karina, Norton. Police details are on the scene and no vehicles are being allowed to pass. Medics and fire brigade team on standby.

The ZRP reports a road traffic incident which occurred on 25/12/22 at around 0745 hours at the 39 km peg along Harare –Bulawayo Road, Near Karina Garage Norton.

The second trailer of a petrol tanker, with 24 000 litres of petrol, unhooked leading to road blockage.

The Police, Fire Brigade, Vehicle Examination Department and Environmental Management Agency are at the scene clearing the road.

Motorists travelling along Bulawayo-Harare towards Norton, are advised to use alternative routes and the diversion roads created in order to clear the blockage.

Drivers are urged to cooperate with police officers controlling traffic at the scene as movements are slow.