President Mnangagwa’s government has given popular herbalist, Mr Kenneth Chivizhe(not pictured) the green light to run treatment on Covid19 patients.

Health Secretary, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the mentioned herbalist says his herbs can treat Covid-19 like symptoms and should be allowed to operate.

“The government of Zimbabwe recognises the use of traditional medicines. To this end, a registered traditional medical practitioner (TMP) can prescribe or administer traditional medicines to his or her patients,” said Dr Mahomva.

health times