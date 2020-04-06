Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered central bank boss John Mangudya to allow, with immediate effect, the reopening of money transfer services which had been suspended in the wake of the mandatory 21-day national lockdown currently underway.

This, the Zimbabwean strongman revealed in a press statement just released.

The suspension of money transfer services due to the debatably strict Covid-19 regulations had negatively impacted on the financial being of the recipients of the remittances.

Mangudya has since complied with the presidential directive and subsequently issued a statement announcing opening hours for money transfer services on remittances.

Read Mnangagwa’s full press statement below

Zwnews