Zim Warriors in midair EMERGENCY..Aeroplane did not plummet and crash: Report

ZIFA responds to social media reports of “Zimbabwe warriors plane crash”

Zimbabwe Warriors were involved in a mid-air scare when the plane they were on experienced “unexpected turbulence” on their way back home.

Zifa communication manager Xolisani Gwesela says the team is safe and has rubbished rumours of a plane crash. The incident is believed to have happened between Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Below is a message from Gwesela:

Hi guys .Warriors travelling from Liberia (including myself) are safe and sound . It was just unexpected turbulence between Sierra Leon and Ghana (around Cote d’Ivoire) . This is very normal with planes especially when the weather is bad. Our plane never crash landed in Accra as this is part of its route . We arrive in Harare at 3pm. Merci.

zwnews