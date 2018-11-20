FIRE burns Radio Station, Chivi shop, Kills 5-yr-old boy..ED’s office says infernos SUSPICIOUS

Fire burn across Zimbabwe, Child dies in Lower Gweru SDA High School inferno

The Secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Publicity Nick Mangwana says the wave of deadly fires sweeping across Zimbabwe are suspicious.

In the last seven days, a bus blew up in West Nicholson, killing 32 people; fire destroyed the doctors’ quarters at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo; a mystery blaze swept through the Glen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex in Harare, Edgars store in Kadoma was destroyed by fire last night and today a fire at Magaba in Harare destroyed cars.

Below are some fires that have not yet been reported:

MASVINGO

Another deadly fire has broken up at Nyamakwe business center in Chivi district Masvingo province today.

Reports say a “Midlands Radio Station and a shop Nyamakwe business center in Chivi ” were destroyed by a big fire.

2.LOWER GWERU

Last week a fire at Lower Gweru Adventist High School killed a 5-year-old boy. The fire happened in the teachers quarters.

3 CHINHOYI

Fire in Chinhoyi?

Unconfirmed reports say the burning building above is located at Chinhoyi University of Technology.