The government has announced that the country’s land borders will re-open on Tuesday next week following months of closure as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the re-opening of borders, and warned against complacency, and called for a cautious approach among all citizens.

Mangwana said COVID-19 is not a hoax and all measures should be adhered to in order to avoid a catastrophe, as a second wave would be more serious and disastrous.

“We are opening our land borders on Tuesday and naturally many are nervous about it.

We need everyone to play by the rules otherwise we will have a catastrophe.

“Let’s not be tone deaf. Covid19 is real,” he said.

Zimbabwe shares borders with South Africa, the continent’s worst-affected country by the pandemic; Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia.

Commenting about the development the other day, Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa told reporters that the order follows a reduction in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“The borders will open first two passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic as from 1st December 2020, while further assessments are being undertaken with regard to handling passenger transport,” Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa added that the border points of entry will be allowed to operate indefinitely between 6am and 6pm.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.), however, a few months ago, urged African countries to exercise caution regarding the pandemic despite registering a downward trend in its curve.

Some months ago, domestic flights resumed while international flights were allowed again, however, cross-border public transport remained prohibited.

-Zwnews

Zimbabwe finally opens land borders

