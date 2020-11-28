COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE EXTRAORDINARY ORGAN TROIKA SUMMIT PLUS FORCE INTERVENTION BRIGADE – TROOP CONTRIBUTING COUNTRIES, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AND THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE 27 NOVEMBER 2020

1. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit (EO – OTS) plus Force Intervention Brigade – Troop Contributing Countries (Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa), the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Mozambique was held in Gaborone, Republic of Botswana, on 27th November 2020.

2. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit was officially opened by H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

3. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives:

Botswana: H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, and In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

DRC: H.E. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

Tanzania: H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President of the United Republic of the Tanzania, Representing H.E. President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of United Republic of Tanzania.

Mozambique: Honourable Jaime Bessa Augusto Neto, Minister of Defence, Representing H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

4. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit was also attended by H.E. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, SADC Executive Secretary.

5. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit noted with concern, the acts of terrorism in the region, particularly in Cabo Delgado province of the Republic of Mozambique, and expressed continued SADC solidarity with Mozambique.

5. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit directed the finalization of a comprehensive regional response and support to the Republic of Mozambique to be considered urgently by the Summit.

7. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit accepted the proposal by the United Nations to realign the current Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) troops strength to create the headroom for the Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), and generate two QRFs from the SADC Troops Contributing Countries.

8. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit expressed appreciation to the United Nations for the continued partnership and support.

9. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit pledged regional support to the development and implementation of the Joint Strategy on the Progressive and Phased Drawdown of MONUSCO in the DRC.

10. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit commended the Republic of Seychelles and United Republic of Tanzania for conducting peaceful elections and congratulated His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan and His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, respectively.

11. The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit commended H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for convening the Summit, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

