The remains of Mitchelle Moana Amuli, the late Zimbabwean fitness trainer and video vixen were buried at Warren Hills Cemetery by her parents and close friends this Saturday.

Mitchelle who was affectionately known as Moana began the journey to her final resting place this morning at Parirenyatwa mortuary where she was escorted by family and friends to her mother’s house in Highfields.

From Highfields, Moana’s body was then taken to a Mosque from there it was taken to Warren Hills Cemetery were she was laid to rest according to Muslim burial rites.

In the end, the burial was simple and dignified.

