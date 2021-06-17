Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis has announced that he is hanging boots and gloves at the age of 32.

Jarvis has missed the past few cricket series due to both injury and illness.

He was a key bowler for Zimbabwe in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and also played for the national U-19 rugby team.

Responding to the news, Zimbabwe Cricket thanked him and wished him well, saying:

“Seamer @KyleJarv89

has decided to call time on his cricket career at the age of 32 after struggling with injury and illness.

“Thanks for your service and dedication to the game. Wishing you the best in retirement, Jarv.”

Son of another former Zimbabwean international cricketer Malcolm Jarvis, Kyle was educated at St John’s College, Harare, where he excelled in both rugby and cricket.

