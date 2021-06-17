The Warriors of Zimbabwe are set to face Africa’s number one ranked team, Senegal’s Lions of Teranga, in the Council Of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA).

Senegal is not in Southern Africa, however, they are in the tournament as guests.

The Warriors have been drawn in Group C alongside Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal.

Meanwhile, the draw comes at the time, some sporting activities including football have been banned by government.

The government banned sporting activities in response to the surging cases of Covid 19.

