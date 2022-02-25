The Government of Zimbabwe has donated 50,000 doses of Sinopharm doses to Botswana, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking in Victoria Falls while officiating at the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission, Mnangagwa said the donation has been done in the true sense of togetherness.

“”In the spirit of Ubuntu and our strong fraternal relations the Government and people of Zimbabwe are pleased to donate 50 000 Sinopharm doses as well as medical oxygen to the Government and people of Botswana,” he said.

Mnangagwa added that the two nations are enhancing cooperation in infrastructure development.

“With regards to the mordenisation of our border posts, road, rail and energy infrastructure, we are particularly ready to undertake projects that will facilitate and improve trade flows between our two countries” says President Mnangagwa.

Zwnews