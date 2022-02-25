Zimbabwe is today launching its first private television channel, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has said.

“Today is a big day in the Zimbabwe Media Space, specifically broadcasting. Zimbabwe’s first private television channel is being launched today.

“This coming on the heels of the coming on air of community radio stations is vindication of ED’s democratic sincerity,” said Mangwana.

Apparently, for years the country has been banking on a single narrative, with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation enjoying the monopoly.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s airwaves had been constricted for long as the government restrict private players in the media.

The recent months have seen companies linked to the government or ZANU PF been granted operating licenses.

Zwnews