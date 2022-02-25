Zambian Foreign minister Stanley Kakubo says the government will soon begin evacuating 141 students from Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

However, the Government of Zimbabwe has told its nationals in Ukraine they can only be assisted after leaving that country on their own.

There are over 200 Zimbabwean students in Ukraine and the government has told them to move to Poland.

Ukraine is under attack by Russian forces of capturing the capital city.

Many have condemned the action with the EU imposing sanctions on Russia.

Zwnews