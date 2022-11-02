The Zimbabwe men’s cricket team has crashed out of the T20 World Cup after losing by 5 wickets to the Netherlands.

Batting first, the Chevrons failed to get the momentum and went on to lose wickets at regular intervals before eventually get bundled out for a mere 117 in 19.2 overs.

Netherlands claimed their first win of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage Wednesday with this victory.

Meanwhile, the Dutch, are already out of the semifinal race, despite bowling out Zimbabwe.

They achieved their target by reaching 120-5 with 12 balls to spare.