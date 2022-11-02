Image: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has responded to Nota who threatened his son.

Grammy Award winner DJ Black Coffee showed Nota that his jabs are not landing the way he wants them to.

Coffee briefly responded to Nota, real name Nhlamulo Baloyi, who has been on his case for a long time.

The DJ made it clear that he is not moved by Nota’s Twitter rants or threats. Even after Nota threatened to have a go at his son.

“My son? You now threatening my family? He’s in Miami right now. He should be back in a few days,” he tweeted.

In his mentions, his followers told him to ignore the music exec.

“Grootman do not entertain this boy. He is clout chasing and yagowa umfazi umkile.”

“No, but we need to get Nota account suspended. He’s a bully, it’s enough now,” one wrote.

— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 1, 2022

Nota shared a video clip criticising Black Coffee and he said he planned to have a go at his eldest son Esona.

“Your idol @RealBlackCoffee has been warned … It’s on sight when I see him. He’ll need to run off to Austria with Stogie T when I’m done with him. I’m finishing 2022 off strong by settling all my beefs once & for all,” he tweeted.

Last year, during a video podcast interview with rappers Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini, the world-renowned DJ and producer explained the importance of trusting the right people with your brand as an artist.

“I’m gonna mention names and when I look at this guy … he calls himself “The Authority” [Nota] … when I look at him, as a person, I wouldn’t want to be managed by a guy like that.

“You can get a guy like that to manage you, but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations.

“You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make.”

-TimesLive