Image: Fakaza News

Thobeka Majozi speaks more on why she’s priavte about her personal life which include relationship with Cassper Nyovest and their son, Khutso.

Thobeka who is also known as Bexx reshared a post of another celebrity who announced going private due to the toxicity on social media.

In response to the post, Bexx wrote on her Instagram stores that “the reason why I’m so private and don’t post my child, partner or family.

“It’s a mess out here! Protect what matters to you, y’all we’re living in scary times. They didn’t want to see you win or happy.”

She further advised her followers, revealing that she’s aggressive when it comes to protecting her family and personal life from the public.

“My piece of advice… You don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Those special moments can be celebrated in silence. Those big moves can be clapped in small circles.

“Not everyone wants to see you win in life. Pray and protect your loved ones. I’m so aggressive about shielding my sacred space. We’re living in a spiritual war. God be with us all.”

Fakaza News