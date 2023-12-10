The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially announced the results of the recent by-elections, revealing ZANU PF’s dominance in securing seven out of the nine National Assembly seats. Here’s a breakdown of key constituency results:

Nketa Constituency: Tawanda Albert Mavunga (Zanu PF) – 1,550 votes

Ambrose Sibindi (CCC) – 1,439 votes

Luckmore Gwetu (DOP) – 117 votes

Spoilt – 324 votes Binga North Constituency: Chineka Muchimba (ZANU-PF) – 9,862 votes

Judith Sibanda (CCC) – 1,003 votes Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency: Charles Moyo (CCC) – 1,632 votes

Dzingai Kamamba (ZANU PF) – 1,097 votes

Pardon Tapfumaneyi (Independent) – 654 votes

Blessings Sibanda (DOP) – 47 votes Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency: Tendayi Nyathi Chitura (CCC) – 1,648 votes

Menziwa Dube (ZANU PF) – 1,318 votes Beitbridge West Constituency: Thusani Ndou (ZANU PF) – 4,929 votes

Dube Blessing Brandan (Independent) – 366 votes

Moyo Thoriso (ZAPU) – 255 votes Bulawayo South Constituency: Rajeshkumari Modi (ZANU PF) – 1,608 votes

Sithole James (CCC) – 1,130 votes Cowdray Park Constituency: Mujeyi Arthur (ZANU PF) – 1,765 votes

Vusimuzi Chirwa (CCC) – 1,560 votes Lupane East Constituency: Phathisiwe Machangu (Zanu PF) – 6,863 votes

David Nyathi (CCC) – 1,750 votes

Spoilt – 592 votes

ZANU PF’s victories in multiple constituencies ensure that the ruling party can now freely amend the laws of the country without opposition interference in parliament. It also suggests that Tshabangu might have actually worked in the ruling party’s corner from the get-go, as he appeared happy to accept ZANU PF’s win and CCC’s loss, making this outcome it a win-win situation for him.