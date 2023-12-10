The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially announced the results of the recent by-elections, revealing ZANU PF’s dominance in securing seven out of the nine National Assembly seats. Here’s a breakdown of key constituency results:
- Nketa Constituency:
- Tawanda Albert Mavunga (Zanu PF) – 1,550 votes
- Ambrose Sibindi (CCC) – 1,439 votes
- Luckmore Gwetu (DOP) – 117 votes
- Spoilt – 324 votes
- Binga North Constituency:
- Chineka Muchimba (ZANU-PF) – 9,862 votes
- Judith Sibanda (CCC) – 1,003 votes
- Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency:
- Charles Moyo (CCC) – 1,632 votes
- Dzingai Kamamba (ZANU PF) – 1,097 votes
- Pardon Tapfumaneyi (Independent) – 654 votes
- Blessings Sibanda (DOP) – 47 votes
- Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency:
- Tendayi Nyathi Chitura (CCC) – 1,648 votes
- Menziwa Dube (ZANU PF) – 1,318 votes
- Beitbridge West Constituency:
- Thusani Ndou (ZANU PF) – 4,929 votes
- Dube Blessing Brandan (Independent) – 366 votes
- Moyo Thoriso (ZAPU) – 255 votes
- Bulawayo South Constituency:
- Rajeshkumari Modi (ZANU PF) – 1,608 votes
- Sithole James (CCC) – 1,130 votes
- Cowdray Park Constituency:
- Mujeyi Arthur (ZANU PF) – 1,765 votes
- Vusimuzi Chirwa (CCC) – 1,560 votes
- Lupane East Constituency:
- Phathisiwe Machangu (Zanu PF) – 6,863 votes
- David Nyathi (CCC) – 1,750 votes
- Spoilt – 592 votes
ZANU PF’s victories in multiple constituencies ensure that the ruling party can now freely amend the laws of the country without opposition interference in parliament. It also suggests that Tshabangu might have actually worked in the ruling party’s corner from the get-go, as he appeared happy to accept ZANU PF’s win and CCC’s loss, making this outcome it a win-win situation for him.