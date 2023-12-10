The self proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, has declared he is is prepared to accept Zanu PF victory if his candidates lose by-elections.

In an interview, Mr. Tshabangu emphasized what he calls ‘the integral role of elections within a democratic framework,’ highlighting the necessity to embrace and acknowledge the process, particularly when conducted under conditions of ‘freedom and fairness, devoid of intimidation and coercion.’

“While the primary goal in any contest is to secure victory, it’s a fundamental aspect of the political game to be ready to accept both wins and losses. This is an inherent part of democracy,” stated Mr. Tshabangu.

He expressed a commitment to embracing any election outcome, emphasizing the importance of a free and fair electoral process that is accepted by all participants, aligning with the aspirations of those who paved the way in previous struggles for democracy.

Addressing the broader context, Mr. Tshabangu characterized the by-elections as an opportunity to lay the foundation for democracy, looking ahead to the 2028 elections. However, he voiced concern about reported voter apathy, noting its historical advantage to his alleged allies in the Zanu-PF camp.

Tshabangu had previously sparked controversy within Zimbabwean political circles with a series of recalls following the August harmonized elections.

Many have attributed these recalls to issues surrounding Zanu PF’s failure to get a two-thirds majority in the August 23 elections.