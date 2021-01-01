A male Zimbabwean tourist slipped and fell on New Year in Victoria Falls’ rainforest danger zone, where a spectacular waterfall plunges down 108m into the abyss, The NewsHawks has confirmed.

Zimparks area manager Samson Chibaya said the tragic incident occurred around 3pm today.

The tourist, who fell into the gorge, was in the company of a woman who is expected to give a statement to police.

A search was underway in the afternoon, but it could take days to find the person or their body.

In most such cases dead bodies are retrieved downstream after days.

