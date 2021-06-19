Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Shava, is currently in Turkey where he is participating in the inaugural Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which is running from 18 – 20 June 2021.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Turkey enjoy cordial diplomatic and trade relations.

Zimbabwe’s main export items to Turkey are platinum, cotton, tobacco, gold, iron, textile and ready wear, whereas machinery and vehicles, other finished products, chemicals, fuel and foodstuffs are the main imports.

Apparently, in the framework of its Policy of Opening Up to Africa, Turkey opened its Embassy in Harare in 2011.

The opening of the Turkish Embassy had a positive effect on consolidating the bilateral relations and increase the frequency of high-level contacts between the two countries.

On the other hand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the coming of the New Dispensation in Zimbabwe saw the opening of an embassy in Ankara on the 3rd Oct 2019.

The opening of embassies was hailed as a milestone decision in the two countries’ relations, which saw the volume of trade between Zimbabwe & Turkey reaching 17,7 million USD in 2019 (Turkish exports: 5.9 million USD, Turkish imports: 11,8 million USD).

