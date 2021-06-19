The High Court recently issued an order stopping the demolition of illegal structures established by informal traders as their places of work in Chitungwiza and Harare, however, City of Harare has just started the act again.

Following a chamber application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on behalf of the residents of the two towns, the court ordered the demolitions to stop.

Apparently, municipal and national police had been demolishing the structures saying they were illegal and defacing the image of the city.

The authorities came under fire for demolishing the structures without a court order as required by the law and this time around, it not yet clear if Council has now acquired a court order to resume demolitions.

