Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu says Zimbabweans are wondering if the country is in a new dispensation or not, because those working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa are sabotaging him.

Zivhu says most people in his home area, Chivi are asking if Zimbabwe is indeed under the new dispensation or just a new order.

The former legislator says as he sees it, Mnangagwa is trying his best, but he is being sabotaged by those close to him.

“Guys can you answer this question for me , people from Chivi South always ask me .

“Are we in a new Dispensation or new disorder, iwe unozviona seyi don’t be personal about it taura maonero ako.

“Inizvangu ndirikuona kuti zviri kufamba ED is try his best but sabotage from his team,” says Zivhu.

