Zimbabwe ambassador to Japan Retired Air Marshall Titus Abu-Basuthu has been appointed new ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (pictured) under General Notice 2073 of 20203 published in the Government Gazette on December 15, last year.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu-Basutu as Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Dr Rushwaya said.

The Zimbabwe Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan is responsible for providing a friendly environment between the state of Zimbabwe and the people of Pakistan.

The co-operative measures provided by Zimbabwe can be seen on the official website of Zimbabwe embassy in Islamabad.

Zwnews