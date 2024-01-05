The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has raised fuel prices with effect from 4 January 2024.

In a statement published on its X handle, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) 10 573.16;

Diesel 50 (US$/litre) 1.66;

Blend – E20 (ZWL/litre) 9 956.37;

Blend – E20 (US$/litre) 1.57

The energy regulator set the blending ratio at E20 and operators have the option to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices if they have trading advantages. Operators must display the prices prominently as per the fuel pricing regulations.

Zwnews