At least 30 houses hit by recent floods in Budiriro will be destroyed by the government, an official has said.

Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Charles Tavengwa disclosed that the twenty-seven owners will be relocated, reports OpenCouncilHarare.

“They have to abide by the law.

“If they had followed the law all this would not have happened.

“What has to be demolished will be demolished,” he said.

Housing Minister Daniel Garwe added that the residents will be transferred to new flats in Dzivaresekwa.

“We will sit down as government with the Minister for Harare Province and look at the legitimate people.

“(This is) because there are people who want to take advantage of the environment and would want to cash-in,” Garwe added.

Garwe, added that 27 homeowners had been identified for relocation.

Government identified the victims who are to be relocated to Dzivaresekwa over 2 years ago.

The flats are not for free as the beneficiaries will pay in instalments.