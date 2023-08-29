File image

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show formerly (Harare Agricultural Show) commenced yesterday at the Harare Agricultural Show Grounds, on a promising note.

The first day saw over 400 exhibitors participating in this year’s trade exhibition.

This 113th show saw an increase in exhibitors from different sectors of the economy who have since taken more than 70 000 out of 77 000 square metres of available space.

More than 500 exhibitors will be participating at the show compared to 420 last year.

The first day saw some exhibitors still putting final touches to their stands and there were no long queues at entry points.

Running under the theme; ’’Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages’’, the show offers unique business and networking opportunities through exhibitions and conferences.

Show organisers said exhibitors were from far afield as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), European Union, China , South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and China.

ZAS chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri said elevated activities and spirited efforts by the stakeholders from various sectors of the economy were pointing to a successful agricultural season.

The Herald