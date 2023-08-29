President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his arch rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa have been implored to find common ground for the good of the nation.

Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says after the conclusion of the elections it’s time that President Mnangagwa and his main contender come together and find time to talk.

He implores President Mnangagwa not to make the mistake of listening to those who allege Chamisa is not relevant.

At the same, Mliswa says Chamisa should not refuse to engage Mnangagwa.

“After the conclusion of the elections it’s time that President Mnangagwa and his main rival Chamisa come together and find time to talk.

“They both need each other.

“The President must not make the mistake of listening to those who allege Chamisa is not relevant.

“Chamisa’s 44% from the elections is a testament of influence and power. In the same manner Chamisa must not be belligerent as to refuse to engage ED.

“They must find time to meet for the good of the country. They have worked together in Parliament before and know each other,” he says.

Zwnews