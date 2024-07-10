The government has announced the dates for the popular Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) formerly Harare Agricultural Show which is conducted every year.

During post cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will be held from Monday 26 August to Saturday 31 August 2024.

It will run under the theme: “Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business, Innovating for Change Nurturing our Future.”

ZAS is the country’s premier business and agricultural exhibition.

Established in 1895, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society which runs the show, seeks to promote agriculture and its supporting activities, to facilitate agricultural development in Zimbabwe.

With an estimated two million visits to its Business Hub annually, and vehicular traffic of at least 400 000 vehicles a year, the Society has an enviable national record among the agricultural and business communities and the public who have come to expect an improved and entertaining business Show each year.

On average, over 200 000 people attend the rebranded Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, once known as Harare Agricultural Show annually.

