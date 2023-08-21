The Government of Zimbabwe has accredited about 23 international media houses to cover elections set for Wednesday this week.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says some media organizations are being accredited.
He says the accreditation of foreign media houses is in line with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s commitment to a transparent, free, fair and credible election.
Mangwana says so far, these are the organisations that have been accredited to cover the elections and more are being processed:
1.Channel Africa Radio
2.Radio Television Suisse
3.De Telegraaf
4.Financial Times
5.The Times
6.Zwelles Deutsches
7.CNN
8.The Daily Telegraph
9.ITV News
10. Newzroom Afrika
11. Agence France Presse (AFP)
12.NHK
13. Sky News
15. BBC
16.The Wall Street
17.The Economist
18. Associated Press (AP)
19. NOS
20. NationTV Kenya
21.Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)
22. SABC News
23. France 24.