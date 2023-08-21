The Government of Zimbabwe has accredited about 23 international media houses to cover elections set for Wednesday this week.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says some media organizations are being accredited.

He says the accreditation of foreign media houses is in line with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s commitment to a transparent, free, fair and credible election.

Mangwana says so far, these are the organisations that have been accredited to cover the elections and more are being processed:

1.Channel Africa Radio

2.Radio Television Suisse

3.De Telegraaf

4.Financial Times

5.The Times

6.Zwelles Deutsches

7.CNN

8.The Daily Telegraph

9.ITV News

10. Newzroom Afrika

11. Agence France Presse (AFP)

12.NHK

13. Sky News

14. CNN

15. BBC

16.The Wall Street

17.The Economist

18. Associated Press (AP)

19. NOS

20. NationTV Kenya

21.Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)

22. SABC News

23. France 24.