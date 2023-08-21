Preparations for this Wednesday’s general elections have kicked off with areas like Victoria Falls declaring that all is now in place.

A snap survey by the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, revealed that Presiding Officers, Elections Agents and others are raring to go now just waiting for the day.

Voting booths, election material and other necessities are in place.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa met with the Commonwealth Election Observers led by Amina Mohammed (Head of Delegation) at State House in Harare this afternoon.

She said they will issue their preliminary report on the 25th of August 2023.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa also met with AU/ COMESA election observers led by Nigerian’s former President Goodluck Jonathan as well as SADC election observers led by Zambia’s former Vice President Dr Nevers Mumba.

