Eskom has announced 5 days stage 2 loadshedding and will be implemented from 09:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Saturday.

Zimbabwe has a power purchase agreement with Eskom and this move is expected to affect her as well.

The country is already facing electricity challenges owing to depleted generation equipment at almost all its power stations.

Everyday the power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority is forced to cut certain areas off grid as it carries out unending maintenance works.

Zwnews