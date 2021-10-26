The traditionally entertainment-starved Midlands town of Gokwe is expected to reverberate into sound, dance, pomp and fanfare as the the cotton-producing urban centre is this weekend expected to play host to its first-ever exhibition show to take place at a local hotel this weekend.

Leading Zimdancehall artists, Bazooker and Boss Pumacol will open the floodgates of entertainment with a joint live show at the Gokwe Hotel on Friday 29 October with the Chilspot Family of Levels and Fantan expected to woe the merry-making crowds, a day later.

According to show organiser, Boss Geena (pictured above):

“Everything is now set for the big day and we are appealing to those who wish to wash their Covid-19 hangover away to be part and parcel of the action-packed exhibition extravaganza”.

“To spice up the weekend, we are also going to hold the Miss Gokwe beauty pageant on the final day of the three-day extravaganza and our girls are ready to face each other on the podium. We are really grateful to all those who have been working with us to ensure that this day becomes a reality,” said Boss Geena (real name Georgina Nkomo).

Speaking to this publication, Alex ‘Hitler’ Mapolisa of the #Team_Gokwe_Expo initiative said he looked forward to a ‘rare weekend of real fun’.

“What is interesting is the fact that most of the artists will be coming to Gokwe for the first time and some of their fans would wish to see their celebrities performing live in their own home soil. We are quite hopeful that we will manage to strictly observe the Covid-19 regulations as the venue of the show is quite accommodative of larger crowds,” Hitler said.

The tone to the fun-filled weekend was set last Sunday by youthful sensation, Herman who left crowds asking for more after a flawless performance at the Gokwe Hotel.

Zwnews