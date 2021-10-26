The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says they are attending to 40 war veterans who have been arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station today for staging a protest.

Meanwhile, police are maintaining a heavy presence in Harare’s CBD following protests staged by veterans of the country’s liberation struggle today.

“We have confirmed that 40 former liberation struggle war veterans are currently detained in cells at Harare Central Police Station.

“They are represented by

@TinasheChinox

@PaidaSaurombe

& Blessing Nyamaropa of

@ZLHRLawyers,” says ZLHR.

Apparently, war veterans have been complaining that their welfare is not being taken care of by the government.

Over the years, war veterans have been ZANU PF’s foot soldiers during elections attacking opposition parties members.

Zwnews