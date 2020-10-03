Zimbabwe is facing serious shortage of critical medical drug, rifabutin, an important antibiotic used to treat tuberculosis; mycobacterium avium complex.

It is also used to treat TB in patients on HIV/Aids antiretroviral therapy.

Reporting on the issue a local publication says Zimbabwe’s healthcare system is in intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, NewsHawks says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has reacted angrily to the report.

“President Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has reacted angrily on Twitter to reports of TB drug shortages.

“Because there is an alleged shortage of this one drug, without even an indication of how long stocks have been out, assuming they are??? Unorwara chete!!!,” the publication quoted him as having said.

Zimbabwe faces shortage of critical medical drug, Charamba ‘reacts angrily’

