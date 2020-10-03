Ten people were seriously injured and have been admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a Zupco-contracted Trip Trans bus that was reportedly on its way to the garage for servicing, veered off the road and hit some vendors and eight cars at Mupedzanhamo traffic lights Saturday morning.

Zimbabwe police authorities have confirmed the accident which occured Saturday morning.

At the time of publishing, Zwnews could not establish if any fatalities were recorded from the accident.

The accident comes at a time when travellers have been complaining about the state of the buses contracted by Zupco, with some of them having been deemed unroadworthy.

see pictures:

more details to follow…

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

94018

0

0

cookie-check

Garage-bound ZUPCO bus hits Mupedzanhamo vendors… 10 hospitalised: PICTURES

no