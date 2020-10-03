Debutant Macauley Bonne found the nets in stoppage time to pull a point for his new team, Queens Park Rangers.

His team came from behind to share the spoils (1-1) with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean international was introduced in the 63rd minute, and went on to score for his team in the dying moments of the game.

Bonne, who joined the Rangers from Charlton Athletic in midweek, was named among the visiting substitutes.

Bonnie rescues QPR on debut

