A Zimbabwean woman, Caroline Chenai Mubvakure (39) was killed in front of her four-year-old son when unknown men slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times in Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu Natal on Saturday afternoon. The killers only took her cellphone and the WIfi router.

Detailing the horrific ordeal, Caroline’s husband, Chino Matambaziko (54) said he had left their home earlier to take their car to the mechanic and upon return, he found his son covered win his mother’s blood. “I put down the groceries and ran to the kitchen. She was lying in a pool of blood and her skirt was up to her waist so I pulled it down and called her friends for help,” he said.

He said her body was still warm so he thought they might still be able to save her but she was already gone.

He added “I think my son tried to wake her up when the killers left and that’s how he got blood on his clothes because he wasn’t harmed except for a small bump on his chin, but he hasn’t told us how it came about”

No witnesses to the heinous crime have been found. The distraught husband could not understand why someone would take a life for a cellphone and a router.

“I don’t think they were trying to rob, I believe they just wanted to kill but I don’t know what the motive was, he said.

The family has lived on the property for 9 years and had never had a break-in. Relatives and friends who gathered at the house said it did not make sense how someone knew that she was home as she lived in an outside building at the back of the property. “They jumped over the gat and there was blood at the top but I’m sure whether one of them got injured or it was my wife’s blood”.

The couple arrived in South Africa from Zimbabwe in the early 2000s

“I am going to miss her terribly and I pray that God gives me the strength to raise our son the was she would have wanted him to grow up. I’m not going to take him home (Zimbabwe), he has to live with me so that I can try and love him enough for both of us.”

Mutambaziko said Mubvakure had wanted to be buried in their home in Zimbabwe but he did not know whether they would be allowed to do due to the COVID

-19 restrictions on cross border travel.

Mubvakure was a cleaner in the offices of a Pietermaritzburg law firm and Mutabaziko runs a plumbing business.