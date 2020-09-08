President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been warned against amending the constitution through the controversial Amendment Number 2.

A local pressure group Chapter 2 Movement has issued a statement saying the proposed amendment goes against the spirit of unity in the country.

Read the full statement below:

Chapter 2 Movement stands with WELEAD, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust and Electoral Resource Centre in its fight against Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2.

We urge Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to desist from mutilating a constitution that was written by the people, voted for by the people and endorsed by the people.

Chapter 2 Movement says #NoConstitutionalAmendments. The Executive arm of Government does not have the moral authority to amend a constitution that was written and agreed to by icons such as Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai.

The COPAC process cost the nation millions of dollars and the final product is the Constitution we agreed to in a referendum.

We urge all progressive forces to stand up and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

-Byo24