A Zimbabwean woman, identified as Blessing Shumba on social media, is on the run following an altercation in Capetown that resulted in the scalding of her husband, Moses Mutukwa, leading to his death. The motive behind the incident remains undisclosed, with some speculating it could be related to a lovers’ quarrel.

Search efforts by law enforcement officials are underway to locate Blessing Shumba, who fled the scene after the attack. Calls for information on her whereabouts have circulated on social media platforms, accompanied by appeals for cooperation with the police.

While some online voices advocate for Shumba to surrender herself to authorities, mourning for the deceased, Moses Mutukwa, is underway, with funeral arrangements already in motion.

The couple’s shared history has come under scrutiny, with reports suggesting that Mutukwa had a prior marriage and children. Their social media activity depicted a seemingly affectionate relationship, leaving observers puzzled by the tragic turn of events.