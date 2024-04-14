LATEST on 9 Women Arrested For Booing Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa

The story revolves around the arrest of nine villagers in Zimbabwe who allegedly booed First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa during her address at Watsomba Business Centre. The villagers, reportedly upset for not receiving items distributed during Mnangagwa’s charitable work, were charged with disorderly conduct in a public place. They were later released on bail with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. The incident reflects tensions reminiscent of past political dynamics in the country.

In a reminiscent incident echoing ‘Grace Mugabe last days’ political tensions, nine villagers in Zimbabwe have been arrested for allegedly booing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa during her address at Watsomba Business Centre in Manicaland. The women, accused of disrupting Mnangagwa’s speech, were later released on free bail, thanks to the intervention of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The incident reportedly occurred after the villagers felt aggrieved for not receiving items distributed during Mnangagwa’s charitable work. The women, including Nester Chatiwana, Panashe Machekanzondo, Winnet Sithole, Maria Choto, Esnath Choto, Ellen Rujuwa, Faith Chidhakwa, Patience Matasva, and Joyce Mashingaidza, were charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

Represented by lawyers from ZLHR, the women denied the charges, claiming they were unfairly targeted during a mass arrest. They were released on bail by Mutare Magistrate Prisca Manhibi and are scheduled to appear in court on April 30.